Asian Fintech Price Tops $0.0120 (AFIN)

Asian Fintech (CURRENCY:AFIN) traded down 26% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. One Asian Fintech coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Asian Fintech has a total market capitalization of $3.00 million and $1.00 worth of Asian Fintech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Asian Fintech has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002169 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.16 or 0.00050184 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 51.3% against the dollar and now trades at $123.67 or 0.00267960 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 33.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.39 or 0.00085354 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.64 or 0.00068555 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 34.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.23 or 0.00087168 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00063294 BTC.

Asian Fintech’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Asian Fintech’s official Twitter account is @AfinCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Asian Fintech’s official website is www.afincoin.io . Asian Fintech’s official message board is medium.com/@afincoin

Asian Fintech can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asian Fintech directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Asian Fintech should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Asian Fintech using one of the exchanges listed above.

