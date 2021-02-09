ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) was upgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ASOMY. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

OTCMKTS ASOMY opened at $67.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.73 and a beta of 3.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.10. ASOS has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $73.88.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

