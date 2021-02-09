Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires New Position in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 47,549 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.12% of Cardiovascular Systems as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 10.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,416,728 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $252,498,000 after purchasing an additional 630,329 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 0.8% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,961,190 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $116,523,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 6.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,360,189 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $53,523,000 after acquiring an additional 79,271 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 3.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 787,550 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,990,000 after acquiring an additional 25,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 9.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 297,134 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,693,000 after acquiring an additional 26,146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardiovascular Systems alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Cardiovascular Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

Cardiovascular Systems stock opened at $42.73 on Tuesday. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $48.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.42. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.74 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a current ratio of 6.25.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiovascular Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiovascular Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.