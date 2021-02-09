Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires New Shares in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 26,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,197,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth $33,000. Aua Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 57.3% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Philip Morris International news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Edward Jones lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.46.

NYSE:PM opened at $85.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.73. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.01 and a 12 month high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.49%.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

