Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 124.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,204 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.0% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.7% during the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 11.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 7,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $50.06 on Tuesday. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $36.15 and a fifty-two week high of $64.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $131.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55.

A number of research firms have commented on AZN. UBS Group reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, December 14th. HSBC raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.80.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

