Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 2,363 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 46.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Amgen by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 4,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Amgen by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,292,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Amgen by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Amgen by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,757 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $237.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $177.05 and a one year high of $276.69. The company has a market cap of $138.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.18%.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total transaction of $235,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,965,811.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total transaction of $59,497.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,795.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,360 shares of company stock worth $2,923,114. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, December 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $308.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $253.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.39.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

