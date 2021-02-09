Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 2,670 Shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.13% of USANA Health Sciences worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USNA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the third quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 89.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $257,000. 54.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USNA opened at $85.19 on Tuesday. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.01 and a twelve month high of $92.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.98.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on USNA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

