Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $2.17 Million Stock Position in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 346.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,190 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.15% of CBIZ worth $2,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of CBIZ by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 50,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 10,751 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CBIZ by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in CBIZ by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 6,402 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in CBIZ in the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in CBIZ by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 11,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jerome P. Grisko sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total value of $532,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,111,849.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jerome P. Grisko sold 12,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total transaction of $303,505.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,187,748.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,300 shares of company stock worth $2,201,261 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

CBZ opened at $27.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.58. CBIZ, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.85 and a 1-year high of $28.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.79.

CBIZ Profile

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company's financial services include accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services. Its benefits and insurance services comprise group health benefits consulting, payroll, property and casualty, and retirement plan services.

