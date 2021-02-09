Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $2.08 Million in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 56,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

FLS opened at $38.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Flowserve Co. has a 52-week low of $18.98 and a 52-week high of $48.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.35. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.75.

FLS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Flowserve in a report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Flowserve from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Flowserve from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Flowserve in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

