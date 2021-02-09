Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $2.09 Million in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 67,987 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,087,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.08% of United States Cellular as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,336 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in United States Cellular by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,594 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in United States Cellular by 311.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,108 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in United States Cellular by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,816 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. 15.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of United States Cellular in a research report on Monday, November 16th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on United States Cellular from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on United States Cellular from $57.00 to $50.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.42.

NYSE USM opened at $34.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.81. United States Cellular Co. has a 12 month low of $23.91 and a 12 month high of $37.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services. It also provides machine to machine solutions and software applications in the areas of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management; wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers; and accessories comprising cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards.

