Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Lowers Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 74.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30,530 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 89,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,784 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Hubbell by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,391,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Hubbell by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Hubbell by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP raised its position in Hubbell by 290.0% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director David G. Nord sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.13, for a total transaction of $2,431,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 101,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,478,082.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HUBB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Stephens boosted their target price on Hubbell from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hubbell from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.67.

Shares of NYSE:HUBB opened at $164.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $161.93 and a 200 day moving average of $150.92. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12-month low of $85.62 and a 12-month high of $172.17.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 48.28%.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

