Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New $1.72 Million Investment in Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 121,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBT Bank N A NY raised its stake in shares of Apache by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 13,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Apache by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 14,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Apache by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 82,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Apache by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 45,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Apache by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Apache alerts:

Apache stock opened at $17.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 4.87. Apache Co. has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $29.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APA shares. Truist upgraded shares of Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays upgraded shares of Apache from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Apache from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Apache from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.90.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA).

Receive News & Ratings for Apache Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apache and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.