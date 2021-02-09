Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New $1.99 Million Investment in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 95,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.13% of Ocular Therapeutix as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,149,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,747,000 after acquiring an additional 243,485 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 132,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 21,825 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 516.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 85,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 71,692 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 218,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 76,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 144.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 166,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 98,612 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OCUL. HC Wainwright downgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 5th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ocular Therapeutix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.86.

NASDAQ OCUL opened at $19.94 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.53. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.78 and a 1-year high of $24.30.

Ocular Therapeutix Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

