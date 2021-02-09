Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Stock Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 600.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,571 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Loews were worth $2,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of L. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Loews by 41.8% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 48,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 14,325 shares in the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Loews by 31.7% during the third quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 366,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,747,000 after purchasing an additional 88,383 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Loews by 11.7% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Loews during the third quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Loews by 16.3% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Loews alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Loews from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut Loews to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

In related news, CFO David B. Edelson sold 4,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $205,396.50. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Loews stock opened at $48.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.94 and a 200 day moving average of $40.06. Loews Co. has a 12 month low of $27.33 and a 12 month high of $56.88. The firm has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Loews Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; Loews Hotels Holding Corporation; and Corporate segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability coverages and products; and surety and fidelity bonds.

Further Reading: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.