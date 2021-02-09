Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Reduces Stock Position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 66.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 147,062 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.22% of Axcelis Technologies worth $2,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 519.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 63,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 53,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 18,500 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total transaction of $507,455.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $82,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,761.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,148 shares of company stock worth $1,334,863 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACLS opened at $38.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.18. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $40.95.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Axcelis Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.29.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

