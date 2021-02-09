Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 220,125 Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 90.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,005 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 220,125 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.05% of STAAR Surgical worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at about $177,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the third quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in STAAR Surgical by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STAA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark cut STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on STAAR Surgical from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Monday. Finally, Sidoti cut STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. STAAR Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.71.

In related news, VP Hans-Martin Blickensdoerfer sold 14,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.03, for a total transaction of $1,148,994.21. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 140,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,492,895.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 48,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.15, for a total value of $5,411,560.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 754,254 shares of company stock worth $77,439,423. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STAAR Surgical stock opened at $122.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 646.88 and a beta of 1.09. STAAR Surgical has a 52 week low of $23.20 and a 52 week high of $124.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.94.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

