Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 27,712 Shares of Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its stake in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) by 40.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 27,712 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.29% of Anika Therapeutics worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ANIK. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 768.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 148,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 131,783 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 101.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 117,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after acquiring an additional 59,349 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 363.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 32,811 shares during the last quarter. Parian Global Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $754,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 375,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,288,000 after acquiring an additional 17,016 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ANIK. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

Shares of ANIK stock opened at $38.42 on Tuesday. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $47.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $546.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.74 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.90 and a 200-day moving average of $37.65.

About Anika Therapeutics

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated joint preservation, restoration, and regenerative solutions company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead products include HYALOMATRIX for the treatment of skin wounds, such as pressure ulcers, diabetic foot ulcers, and deep second-degree burns; and MEROGEL, a woven fleece nasal packing.

