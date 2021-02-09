Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 32,600 Shares of The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its position in The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC) by 70.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,600 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.10% of The Providence Service worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of The Providence Service by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Providence Service by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of The Providence Service by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 34,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 9,130 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of The Providence Service by 134.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 12,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 7,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of The Providence Service by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRSC opened at $180.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -3,008.83 and a beta of 0.84. The Providence Service Co. has a twelve month low of $40.40 and a twelve month high of $156.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $153.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.47.

The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $320.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.98 million. The Providence Service had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Providence Service Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Providence Service from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of The Providence Service from $104.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of The Providence Service in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

The Providence Service Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Services (NET Services) and Matrix Investment segments. The NET Services segment offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

