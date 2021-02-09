Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Trims Position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 83.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,007 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 93,122 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $2,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 1.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,024,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,743,000 after buying an additional 14,477 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 0.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 885,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,065,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 1.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 782,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,288,000 after purchasing an additional 13,157 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 22.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 670,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,734,000 after purchasing an additional 123,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 1.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 493,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,791,000 after acquiring an additional 9,268 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XPO opened at $120.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.50. The stock has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.92, a PEG ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.47 and a 52 week high of $128.57.

XPO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 target price (up from $108.00) on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on XPO Logistics from $100.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on XPO Logistics from $111.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on XPO Logistics from $119.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.57.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Poland, Romania, Italy, Portugal, Slovakia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

