Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Trims Stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 73.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 171,779 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $2,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PAAS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 105.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 765,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,150,000 after acquiring an additional 393,988 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 28.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 12,392 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 8,433.0% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 8,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 8,433 shares during the period. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 40.0% in the third quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 48.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Pan American Silver and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.68.

Shares of Pan American Silver stock opened at $33.28 on Tuesday. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $40.11. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.76, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.23.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper. The company holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, San Vicente, Manantial Espejo, Escobal, Shahuindo, La Arena, and Timmins mines.

