Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Trims Stock Position in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its stake in shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,684 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.25% of ScanSource worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in ScanSource by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in ScanSource by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in ScanSource by 353.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in ScanSource by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in ScanSource during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 93.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on SCSC shares. TheStreet raised ScanSource from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on ScanSource from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of SCSC stock opened at $29.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $757.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.97. ScanSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.78 and a 12-month high of $34.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. ScanSource had a positive return on equity of 5.58% and a negative net margin of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $810.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. ScanSource’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ScanSource, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ScanSource news, Director Charles R. Whitchurch sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $215,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,408. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 4,441 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $108,982.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,872.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

ScanSource Profile

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment offers a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

