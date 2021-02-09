Asset Management Advisors LLC Has $5.66 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Asset Management Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 57.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 41,310 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 5.2% of Asset Management Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Asset Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,143,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $525,083,000 after buying an additional 4,594,382 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 222.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,407,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $190,587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,699 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,562,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,993,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $99,871,000 after purchasing an additional 889,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,512,000.

VWO opened at $54.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.98. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $54.86.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

