Asset Management Advisors LLC Sells 5,810 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Asset Management Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,810 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company comprises approximately 2.7% of Asset Management Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Asset Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 27.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.3% during the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 53,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 49.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 97,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 32,095 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth about $40,472,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $33.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $137.22 billion, a PE ratio of 90.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $48.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.60.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WFC shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Article: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.