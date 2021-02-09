Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Receives Neutral Rating from UBS Group

Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by UBS Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Assicurazioni Generali presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of ARZGY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.48. 1,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,416. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.99. Assicurazioni Generali has a twelve month low of $5.18 and a twelve month high of $10.22.

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. It operates through three segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

