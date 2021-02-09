Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at UBS Group in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ARZGY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

ARZGY stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,416. Assicurazioni Generali has a 12-month low of $5.18 and a 12-month high of $10.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.99.

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. It operates through three segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

