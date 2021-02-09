Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.75.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist raised shares of Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded Astronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

NASDAQ ATRO opened at $14.81 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.31. Astronics has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $25.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $456.16 million, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 2.18.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Astronics by 156.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Astronics by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Astronics by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Astronics by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Astronics during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

About Astronics

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defence, and electronic industries in the United States, North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

