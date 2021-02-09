Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.75.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist raised shares of Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded Astronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th.
NASDAQ ATRO opened at $14.81 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.31. Astronics has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $25.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $456.16 million, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 2.18.
About Astronics
Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defence, and electronic industries in the United States, North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.
Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)
Receive News & Ratings for Astronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.