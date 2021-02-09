ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Stock Price Up 6.2%

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG)’s share price rose 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.39 and last traded at $6.21. Approximately 2,275,231 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 13,185,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.85.

The company has a market capitalization of $151.05 million, a PE ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.84.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.22 million for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative return on equity of 37.42% and a negative net margin of 66.01%.

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China. The company's educational services include portfolio training, educational travel, overseas study counseling, and other educational services. It also offers online courses for students.

