Atalaya Mining Plc (ATYM.L) (LON:ATYM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $300.00

Shares of Atalaya Mining Plc (ATYM.L) (LON:ATYM) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 300 ($3.92) and last traded at GBX 300 ($3.92), with a volume of 141551 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 294 ($3.84).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.79) target price on shares of Atalaya Mining Plc (ATYM.L) in a research note on Thursday, November 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of £414.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 259.45 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 207.64.

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops metal properties, primarily copper in Europe. The company holds interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

