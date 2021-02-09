ATC Coin Price Tops $0.0014 on Exchanges (ATCC)

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. One ATC Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ATC Coin has traded up 88.4% against the U.S. dollar. ATC Coin has a market capitalization of $565,797.48 and approximately $25.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.59 or 0.00408634 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000158 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003003 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003515 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002905 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000173 BTC.

ATC Coin (ATCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 408,553,792 coins. ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial . ATC Coin’s official website is www.atccoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ATC Coin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It has an 84m supply. ATC Coin is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

ATC Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATC Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ATC Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

