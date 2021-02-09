ATLANT (ATL) Price Tops $0.0108 on Exchanges

ATLANT (CURRENCY:ATL) traded down 34.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 9th. ATLANT has a total market capitalization of $585,906.84 and $25.00 worth of ATLANT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ATLANT token can now be purchased for about $0.0108 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ATLANT has traded down 19.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00059002 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $543.88 or 0.01176165 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00056643 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00006268 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,626.78 or 0.05680486 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00025043 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00017642 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00044226 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00031431 BTC.

About ATLANT

ATL is a token. It launched on August 31st, 2017. ATLANT’s total supply is 54,175,041 tokens. The Reddit community for ATLANT is /r/Atlantio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ATLANT’s official message board is medium.com/@atlantio . The official website for ATLANT is atlant.io . ATLANT’s official Twitter account is @atlantio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ATLANT

ATLANT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATLANT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATLANT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ATLANT using one of the exchanges listed above.

