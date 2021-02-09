Atlas Air Worldwide Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 792 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,157% compared to the typical volume of 63 put options.

AAWW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered Atlas Air Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.80.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

Shares of AAWW stock opened at $53.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.10. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 12-month low of $14.97 and a 12-month high of $69.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.34.

In other news, CMO Michael Steen sold 39,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $2,248,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,708,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Spencer Schwartz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $265,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,813.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 55,108 shares of company stock valued at $3,114,800 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

Featured Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.