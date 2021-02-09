Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. (AEP.V) (CVE:AEP) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. (AEP.V) (CVE:AEP)’s share price dropped 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.36. Approximately 2,184,361 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 927% from the average daily volume of 212,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

The company has a market capitalization of C$20.49 million and a PE ratio of -16.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.39 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.31.

About Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. (AEP.V) (CVE:AEP)

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. engineers, manufactures, and sells trusses and engineered wood products in Canada. The company offers roof trusses, floor panels, wall panels, windows, floor joists, and floor trusses; and distributes I-joists, engineered beams, and patio doors, as well as provides design, engineering, permitting, and project management and site assembly services.

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. (AEP.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. (AEP.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.