Atlas Protocol (ATP) 1-Day Volume Tops $959,186.00

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. Atlas Protocol has a market cap of $4.90 million and $959,186.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Atlas Protocol has traded up 44.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Atlas Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.53 or 0.00050831 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 46.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.57 or 0.00249691 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 38.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.51 or 0.00087515 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.30 or 0.00069785 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 39.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.02 or 0.00092932 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.43 or 0.00063591 BTC.

Atlas Protocol Profile

Atlas Protocol’s launch date was November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 tokens. Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Atlas Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@atlasp . The official website for Atlas Protocol is atlasp.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

Buying and Selling Atlas Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using US dollars.

