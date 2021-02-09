Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) Shares Down 5.8%

Shares of Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) dropped 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $43.06 and last traded at $43.77. Approximately 932,905 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 1,329,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.45.

The company has a market capitalization of $939.09 million, a P/E ratio of -54.71 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.39.

In other Atomera news, CEO Scott A. Bibaud sold 6,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $64,429.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,679,617.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 9,523 shares of company stock valued at $90,469 over the last three months. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Atomera by 24.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atomera by 6.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Atomera by 12.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Atomera by 566.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Atomera by 105.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 4,478 shares during the last quarter. 24.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atomera Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATOM)

Atomera Incorporated engages in developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry primarily in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

