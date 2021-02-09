Atomic Wallet Coin Price Up 11.2% This Week (AWC)

Atomic Wallet Coin (CURRENCY:AWC) traded up 12.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 9th. In the last week, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar. Atomic Wallet Coin has a total market cap of $16.61 million and approximately $88,431.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Atomic Wallet Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.57 or 0.00003394 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Atomic Wallet Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002169 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.16 or 0.00050184 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 51.3% against the dollar and now trades at $123.67 or 0.00267960 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00058926 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $523.58 or 0.01134499 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 33.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.39 or 0.00085354 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00055687 BTC.

Atomic Wallet Coin Coin Profile

Atomic Wallet Coin (CRYPTO:AWC) is a coin. Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,603,659 coins. The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is /r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atomic Wallet Coin’s official message board is medium.com/atomic-wallet . The official website for Atomic Wallet Coin is atomicwallet.io . Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Atomic is a decentralized multi-cryptocurrency wallet available for Windows, Mac OS and Linux. The wallet uses BitTorrent technology for distributed order book and atomic swap technology for cross-chain custody free exchange. Atomicwallet also features instant exchange options – Changelly and ShapeShift. Atomic Wallet will issue own token, called the AWC (Atomic Wallet Coin). A strict limit of 100M AWC will be created, never to be increased. AWC will run natively on the Ethereum blockchain with ERC20. On April 30rd 2019, 50% of the AWC Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and the same amount released on the Binance Mainnet. Now you can use two ways swap tool between ERC20 and BEP2 tokens. “

Atomic Wallet Coin Coin Trading

Atomic Wallet Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atomic Wallet Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Atomic Wallet Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atomic Wallet Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.