AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Position Trimmed by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp decreased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 480,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,003 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $13,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,944,000 after acquiring an additional 6,382 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 235,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,765,000 after buying an additional 52,466 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 915,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,334,000 after buying an additional 21,184 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 48,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 3,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 827,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,788,000 after buying an additional 82,706 shares in the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $28.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.95. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $38.82. The firm has a market cap of $205.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded AT&T to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.12.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

