AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Financial Sense Advisors Inc.

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 192,291 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,113 shares during the period. AT&T comprises about 2.0% of Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in T. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the third quarter worth $27,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.12.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $28.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $205.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.95. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $38.82.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

