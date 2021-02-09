AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 180,032 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 63,535 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares during the period. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.12.

T stock opened at $28.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.95. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $38.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

