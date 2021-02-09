Auctus Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $30,029.00 (AUC)

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 9th. One Auctus token can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000508 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Auctus has traded 45.1% higher against the US dollar. Auctus has a market cap of $7.62 million and $30,029.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Auctus alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00054746 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $487.57 or 0.01050622 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006201 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,497.93 or 0.05382533 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00046145 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00016746 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00021119 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00030389 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00038445 BTC.

About Auctus

Auctus (AUC) is a token. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,631 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,340,060 tokens. Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Auctus’ official website is auctus.org . The official message board for Auctus is blog.auctus.org . The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Auctus Token Trading

Auctus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auctus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Auctus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Auctus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Auctus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.