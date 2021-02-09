Aura Systems (OTCMKTS:AUSI) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.34

Aura Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUSI) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.34 and traded as high as $0.40. Aura Systems shares last traded at $0.37, with a volume of 3,953 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.16.

Aura Systems Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AUSI)

Aura Systems, Inc designs, assembles, tests, and sells proprietary and patented axial flux induction machines. It offers patented mobile power solutions, including AuraGen for commercial and industrial applications; and VIPER for military applications. The company's products are also used in the telecommunications, utilities, public works, construction, catering, and oil and gas industries, as well as emergency/rescue and recreational vehicles.

