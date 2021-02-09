Aurcana Silver (OTCMKTS:AUNFF) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.76

Shares of Aurcana Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:AUNFF) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.76 and traded as high as $0.76. Aurcana Silver shares last traded at $0.73, with a volume of 270,070 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $207.64 million, a P/E ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.69.

About Aurcana Silver (OTCMKTS:AUNFF)

Aurcana Silver Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of natural resource properties. The company primarily explores for silver, as well as for gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It owns the Revenue-Virginius Mine located in Colorado; and the Shafter-Presidio silver property located in Texas, the United States.

