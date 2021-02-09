AurCrest Gold Inc. (AGO.V) (CVE:AGO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.11

AurCrest Gold Inc. (AGO.V) (CVE:AGO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 31000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The stock has a market cap of C$10.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.07.

AurCrest Gold Inc. (AGO.V) Company Profile (CVE:AGO)

AurCrest Gold Inc, a mineral exploration company, acquires, explore for, and develops gold properties in Ontario, Canada. The company owns 100% interests in the Richardson Lake and Western Fold properties located in Northwestern Ontario's Red Lake Gold Camp. It also holds interests in the Ranger Lake, Bridget Lake, McFaulds Lake, and Fredart Lake properties located in Northern Ontario.

