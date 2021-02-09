Aurion Resources (CVE:AU) Trading 2% Higher

Aurion Resources Ltd. (CVE:AU) shares traded up 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.05 and last traded at C$1.01. 93,939 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 146,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.99.

Separately, Eight Capital raised their price objective on shares of Aurion Resources from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Get Aurion Resources alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 9.18, a current ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of C$84.31 million and a PE ratio of -15.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.21.

In other Aurion Resources news, Director Michael Gerard Basha sold 43,600 shares of Aurion Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.13, for a total transaction of C$49,268.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,013,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,145,448.23. Insiders have acquired 52,000 shares of company stock worth $51,625 in the last ninety days.

About Aurion Resources (CVE:AU)

Aurion Resources Ltd., an exploration company, acquires and explores mineral properties. The company explores precious metals, gold and vanadium deposits, and base metals. Its flagship project is Risti Project, which covers an area of 16,197 hectares located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in Northern Finland.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Aurion Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurion Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.