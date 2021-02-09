Auroracoin Price Up 29.8% Over Last Week (AUR)

Auroracoin (CURRENCY:AUR) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 9th. In the last week, Auroracoin has traded 29.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Auroracoin has a market capitalization of $2.57 million and $99.00 worth of Auroracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Auroracoin coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000306 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Auroracoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,585.31 or 1.00089973 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00032363 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.72 or 0.00093938 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000206 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000221 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003529 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Auroracoin Profile

Auroracoin (CRYPTO:AUR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 24th, 2014. Auroracoin’s total supply is 18,078,320 coins. The official message board for Auroracoin is auroraspjall.is . Auroracoin’s official Twitter account is @officialAUR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Auroracoin is /r/auroracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Auroracoin is auroracoin.is

Auroracoin Coin Trading

Auroracoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auroracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auroracoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Auroracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Auroracoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Auroracoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.