Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Allen Investment Management LLC

Allen Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,418 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Autodesk by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter worth $30,000. Pinnacle Bank grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 49.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $302.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $302.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.82. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.38 and a fifty-two week high of $321.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $952.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Autodesk from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $239.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Autodesk from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $285.04.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

Further Reading: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.