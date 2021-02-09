Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Given New $342.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $285.00 to $342.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 12.94% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Autodesk from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Autodesk from $235.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Autodesk from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $239.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $285.04.
Shares of ADSK opened at $302.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62. Autodesk has a 12-month low of $125.38 and a 12-month high of $321.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.58 billion, a PE ratio of 157.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $302.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.82.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 68,047 shares of the software company’s stock worth $20,777,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 225,411 shares of the software company’s stock worth $68,827,000 after acquiring an additional 32,019 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,549 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,358,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,408 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.
Autodesk Company Profile
Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.
Further Reading: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.