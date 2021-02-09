Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Given New $342.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $285.00 to $342.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 12.94% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Autodesk from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Autodesk from $235.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Autodesk from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $239.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $285.04.

Shares of ADSK opened at $302.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62. Autodesk has a 12-month low of $125.38 and a 12-month high of $321.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.58 billion, a PE ratio of 157.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $302.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.82.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $952.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 68,047 shares of the software company’s stock worth $20,777,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 225,411 shares of the software company’s stock worth $68,827,000 after acquiring an additional 32,019 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,549 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,358,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,408 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

