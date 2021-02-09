Autogrill (OTCMKTS:ATGSF) Shares Down 1.3%

Shares of Autogrill S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ATGSF) fell 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.22 and last traded at $6.22. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.30.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded Autogrill from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.66.

Autogrill S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, provides food and beverage services for travelers in North America, Italy, and other European countries. It also sells fuel. The company manages approximately 4,000 points of sale that are operated through concessions at airports, motorways, and railway stations; and in shopping centers, trade fairs, and cultural attractions, as well as on high streets.

