Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Stock Price Down 13.1%

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL)’s share price fell 13.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.50 and last traded at $7.50. 644,907 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 117% from the average session volume of 296,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.63.

AUTL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Autolus Therapeutics from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.22.

Get Autolus Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.64 and a 200 day moving average of $11.45. The company has a market capitalization of $391.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AUTL. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 10,292 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $450,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 26.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 37,879 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 115.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 12,999 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

About Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL)

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO4 and AUTO 5 for T cell lymphoma; and AUTO6 and AUTO7 to treat solid tumors.

Further Reading: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Autolus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autolus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.