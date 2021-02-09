Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Stock Price Down 13.1%

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL)’s share price fell 13.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.50 and last traded at $7.50. 644,907 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 117% from the average session volume of 296,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.63.
AUTL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Autolus Therapeutics from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.22.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.64 and a 200 day moving average of $11.45. The company has a market capitalization of $391.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.75.
About Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL)
Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO4 and AUTO 5 for T cell lymphoma; and AUTO6 and AUTO7 to treat solid tumors.
Further Reading: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?
Receive News & Ratings for Autolus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autolus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.