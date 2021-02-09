Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Physicians Financial Services Inc.

Physicians Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 990 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing makes up about 1.9% of Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 67.8% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 200.0% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total transaction of $102,558.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,786 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,670.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total value of $378,511.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,685 shares in the company, valued at $6,807,399.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,344 shares of company stock valued at $6,947,065 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded down $0.99 on Tuesday, reaching $166.93. The company had a trading volume of 10,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,071,785. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.11 and a twelve month high of $182.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.23. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.84%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Evercore ISI downgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $197.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.94.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Read More: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.