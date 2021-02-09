AutoNation (AN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 16th. Analysts expect AutoNation to post earnings of $2.00 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:AN opened at $79.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. AutoNation has a 52-week low of $20.59 and a 52-week high of $79.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.33.

AutoNation declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 21st that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 98,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total value of $7,588,229.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 3,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $303,562.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,288 shares of company stock valued at $10,594,559. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AN. Truist increased their price objective on AutoNation from $66.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AutoNation from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on AutoNation from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on AutoNation in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. AutoNation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.13.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

