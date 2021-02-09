AutoNation (AN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 16th. Analysts expect AutoNation to post earnings of $2.00 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NYSE:AN opened at $79.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. AutoNation has a 52-week low of $20.59 and a 52-week high of $79.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.33.
AutoNation declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 21st that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on AN. Truist increased their price objective on AutoNation from $66.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AutoNation from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on AutoNation from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on AutoNation in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. AutoNation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.13.
About AutoNation
AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.
